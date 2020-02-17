[update:-at-danger-male-found]

Update: Munoz was located protected on Sunday night time just following five: 30 p.m. according to BPD.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Bakersfield Law enforcement are inquiring for the public’s support in acquiring an at-hazard adult who went lacking Saturday night in Central Bakersfield.

Jose Perez Munoz, 57, was final seen Saturday, February 15, 2020, all over 9: 00 p.m. in the 1200 block of 8th St.

Munoz is described as a Hispanic male he’s 5’10” and weighs 176 lbs. He was wearing a black jacket, black trousers and was in a wheelchair.

Anyone with more facts is urged to connect with BPD at (661)327-7111.