UPDATE: Authorities confirm 11 cases of mumps in Fresno County jail after quarantine of hundreds of people

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The Fresno County public health department has announced that it has 11 confirmed cases of mumps in Fresno County jail.

Over 300 inmates are quarantined in six pods in the prison in the north annex.

They will not specify the affected pods, only that the pods are on the 3rd, 4th and 5th floor.

Isolated detainees will not go to court until the quarantine has been lifted.

Visits by quarantined prisoners are limited to one visit per week.

Inmates trained in Osha’s regulations clean the affected pods and vaccines are offered to inmates and prison staff.

“We went around and offered vaccines to four of these pods. About 122 detainees took the vaccine, some refused. We will continue the vaccines in the other two pods tomorrow morning,” said the prison division captain. Fresno County, Stephen McComas.

Sheriff’s officials say the recently released detainees could be infected and should watch out for their symptoms along with their loved ones.

Hundreds of people in Fresno County Jail are in quarantine due to a feared epidemic of mumps.

Fear spreads to the fourth and fifth floors of northern Fresno County jail, but no one has violence or legal issues in mind. Mumps is on everyone’s lips.

We spoke to the mother of an inmate who is on the fifth floor in quarantine. On Friday, he told his mother that he had seen health officials dressed in combinations of hazardous materials doing tests. He is afraid of being contagious. She fears that she has been exposed.

No case has yet been confirmed, but mumps is an extremely contagious viral disease that causes swelling around your salivary glands. It is spread by coughing, sneezing, or direct contact, but it takes a while for symptoms to develop before people can spread before their glands swell.

Health officials strongly suspect a case in the prison, but about a dozen people have symptoms such as fever, fatigue, headache, and breathing problems.

“Because of the symptoms, we told prison staff to isolate the detainees as much as possible,” said David Luchini, deputy director of public health for Fresno County.

The sheriff’s office quarantined more than 200 detainees – no visits, no outings, and many empty courtrooms.

County public health officials began testing detainees on Friday and expect to see results as early as Tuesday.

The state prison system announced an outbreak affecting several prisons in December and on Monday there were more than 40 suspected cases with tests confirming 11 of them, including some in the central valley.

CDCR case update:

Wasco – 33 suspected cases, 7 confirmed

North Kern – 5 suspects, 2 confirmed

California Rehabilitation Center – 3 suspects, 2 confirmed

Pleasant Valley – 1 suspect

California health facility – 1 suspect

California Inst. for men – 1 suspected case

A quarantine at Wasco State Prison still affects the scheduling of visits, where they have 33 suspected cases and seven confirmed ones.

Fresno County public health officials say the best defense is vaccination against measles, mumps and rubella.

A single dose is 77% effective in preventing mumps. The usual double dose is 87% effective, but the virus sometimes infiltrates.

“So you’ve seen it in some cases,” said Luchini. “You have seen – not only in prisons and some prisons in California, but even across the country, if you go online, you will probably see that there are university campuses that have had to deal with mumps. And many of these students were vaccinated. “

State prisons and the Fresno County Prison offer vaccinations to detainees and staff.

The sheriff’s office hopes to contain any epidemics and return the prison to normal soon.

