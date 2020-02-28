[update:-bpd-arrests-two-required-in-business-enterprise-burglary]

UPDATE: The two suspects concerned in the theft have been arrested, according to law enforcement.

The Bakersfield Police Section explained that early this morning, officers arrested 39-12 months-aged Benjamin Martinez and 25-12 months-old Alex Fallias at a motel in the 2600 block of Buck Owens Boulevard. Martinez was found to have 4 exceptional felony arrest warrants, three of which ended up also for theft, the department said.

Martinez and Fallias ended up arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy.

“The Bakersfield Law enforcement Office would like to express their appreciation to the local community for their assistance in figuring out and locating the suspects included in this investigation,” the office claimed.

The Bakersfield Police Section is hunting for two suspects wanted for a organization theft last thirty day period.

The department explained the theft happened on Jan. 19 at a organization sophisticated situated at 2000 Oak Avenue. The suspects were being caught on movie surveillance getting into a enterprise and eradicating quite a few things.

One of the suspects is explained as a Hispanic guy in his 30’s, medium make with a beard. He was witnessed putting on a black Adidas baseball cap with a white brand, a grey shirt, a darkish-colored jack and blue jeans.

The 2nd suspect is a white or Hispanic woman in her 20s, trim build, with light-weight brown hair. She was donning a gray jacket, blue jeans, crimson shoes, a beige scarf and sunglasses.

Anybody with data on the whereabouts of these suspects are inspired to get in touch with BPD at 661-327-7111.