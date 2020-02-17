[update:-bpd-claims-two-missing-teenagers-have-been-identified]

UPDATE (Feb. 14): The Bakersfield Police Division has confirmed that Makayla Jade Nunez and Joseph Glenn Sanchez have been identified and are again with their households.

We are trying to get confirmation from the Kern County Sheriff’s Place of work about the third lacking teen, Andrew Esquivel.

UPDATE (Feb. 13): Andrew Esquivel, 14, has also been lacking considering that Wednesday and is considered to be with Makayla and Joseph.

He was previous viewed putting on a black Addidas sweater, black denims, pink and white Vans footwear and a burgandy Jansport backpack. He is 5 ft 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

The spouse and children claims none of the teens have run away in advance of.

Andrew Esquivel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teenagers who ran absent Wednesday morning are believed to be together, according to police.

Joseph Glenn Sanchez

It’s the very first time Makayla Jade Nunez, 16, and Joseph Glenn Sanchez, 15, have run away, and they are regarded at threat, law enforcement said.

Family members unveiled photos of the two.