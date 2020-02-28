[update:-chp-finds-no-proof-of-weapon-on-greyhound-bus-traveling-freeway-ninety-nine]

The California Freeway Patrol reported they found no proof of anyone armed on a Greyhound bus that was heading southbound on Freeway 99 before this morning.

The office said at all over 8: 12 a.m., it been given a get in touch with from the girlfriend of a passenger on the bus. She explained to the CHP that her boyfriend, who was on the bus, had advised her that there was an individual on the bus armed with a handgun and threatening folks.

Officers were in a position to perform a visitors prevent on the bus at Mettler Frontage Highway and Valpredo Avenue and conducted a research of the bus and the 35 passengers on board. No weapons have been discovered on anybody’s person or on the bus and no a person was wounded, CHP said.

The 19-calendar year-old gentleman who built the declare was detained and will endure psychological and actual physical analysis, the division stated. He could also be billed with generating a false report.

“We’re going to just take these incidents exceptionally seriously,” CHP General public Information and facts Officer Robert Rodriguez stated. “We want everybody on board travelling our freeways and roadway units to be protected, irrespective of whether you’re travelling in a passenger motor vehicle or on a Greyhound bus.”

