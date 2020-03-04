[update:-clinical-cannabis-actions-d-and-e-confront-rejection-with-all-precincts-reporting]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ballot initiatives with regards to medical cannabis seem to have been turned down by voters with all precincts reporting.

Measure D received 60.3 p.c of “no” votes even though Measure E had 58.13 per cent of “no” votes, according to early results demonstrating 657 of 657 precincts reporting.

Measure D would allow healthcare cannabis dispensaries to run without the need of conditional use permits in the county. The county would be authorized to levy a three.75 percent distinctive business enterprise tax for every $one,00 of gross income.

It would let dispensaries that operated ahead of 2018 to reopen, relocate and grow in an unincorporated region matter to state licensing requirements and a requirement to be 1,00 feet absent from authorized medicinal stores and schools.

Evaluate E would make it possible for and regulate medicinal cannabis in unincorporated places issue to a conditional use permit following a public hearing, state licensing specifications and a prerequisite to be 1,00 toes from lawful medicinal stores, educational institutions, community parks, youth facilities, libraries, church buildings, metropolis limits and 350 feet from any home.

The measure would levy a 3.five per cent common-goal organization tax for each $one,00 of gross earnings.

Final results are not formal till they are confirmed by the county.