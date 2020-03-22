Update Covid-19: Air India flight with 263 students landed in Delhi – News from India

An Air India special flight containing 263 Indians evacuated from the Italian capital, coronavirus-stricken Rome, landed at Delhi Airport on Sunday morning.

The evacuees – mostly students – will be taken to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Quarantine Facility in Chhawli shortly after thermal inspection and immigration at the airport. “Passengers are being handled in an isolation bay – away from other terminals and would be taken from a separate door to mandatory quarantine,” a Delhi airport official said.

Delhi Customs continues to assist with the removal of 263 passengers from Rome, in a remote bay at the airport. All precautionary measures that apply and apply the usual operational procedures for handling passengers. # COVID19 https://t.co/0qZvARpQ7G

The national carrier on Saturday deployed a Boeing 777 with 12 crew members to rescue stranded Indian nationals in Rome, Italy amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

“AI 1122 flight from Rome landed at 9.16hrs in Delhi with 263 passengers on board. A big salute to our gallant crew and land staff,” Air India officials said.

“Crew members were provided with hazmat suits for safety,” added one of the officials. The center may need another flight as it is estimated that there are more than 500 stranded in Italy.

This is the second series of Indians evacuated from Italy. Earlier, as many as 218 Indians were evacuated from the Italian city of Milan.

263 Indian students and compassionate cases traveled to India with a special AI flight from Rome, fulfilling our obligation to ensure them a safe return home. Honest to @airindiain and the Italian authorities @DrSJaishankar @harshvshringla @MEAIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/RmdxdKqfKH

In other news, Italy on Sunday announced its largest daily increase in infections, rising 6,600, with nearly 800 new deaths from the COVID-19 virus. The total death toll in the country of more than 4,825 has exceeded the number of deaths in China, where the first cases occurred late last year.

