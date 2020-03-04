[update:-david-couch-leads-in-race-for-4th-district-supervisor]

Posted: Mar four, 2020 / 02: 34 AM PST / Updated: Mar four, 2020 / 02: 45 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent David Sofa appears to be heading to victory towards challenger Emilio Huerta in the race for 4th District Supervisor.

With all 131 districts reporting, Couch gained 56.91 p.c of the vote as opposed to Huerta’s 43.09 p.c. If final results keep, Sofa is headed towards re-election devoid of a runoff in November.

Couch was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2012 and served 14 several years on the Bakersfield Town Council. An alumnus of Bakersfield Significant Faculty, he worked in the money expert services market for far more than 20 several years right before signing up for the county.

Huerta, a regional attorney and son of civil legal rights leader Dolores Huerta ran in 2016 for the 21st Congressional District, shedding to David Valadao. Lifted in Kern County, he expended many years dwelling in Keene, in which Cesar Chavez is buried.

Final results in the race are not formal until they are verified by election officers.