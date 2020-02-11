Update: Donghae of Super Junior collaborates with BewhY for his solo debut

February 11 KST update:

Donghae of Super Junior shared a teaser revealing that he is collaborating with rapper BewhY for his first solo single!

As the teaser image suggests, the single will be titled “Harmony”.

Original article:

Donghae makes her solo debut 15 years after her debut with Super Junior!

On February 11, Star News reported that Donghae plans to release their first solo single in February. Shortly after, an SJ Label source confirmed to Newsen: “Donghae of Super Junior is releasing their first solo single. It is a digital single which should be released at the end of February. “

While Donghae has participated in dramatic OSTs and collaborative songs, this is the first time that he has officially released a song as a solo artist. According to Star News, Donghae’s new song will be a ballad that will showcase her vocal skills.

Donghae made his debut with Super Junior in 2005 and was then promoted to the Chinese Super Junior Super Junior M unit and the Super Junior D&E duo with member Eunhyuk. Super Junior recently made a comeback with their ninth reconditioned album “TIMELESS” and the title song “2YA2YAO!”

Are you impatient to hear Donghae’s new solo song?

