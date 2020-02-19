[update:-firefighter-killed-in-porterville-library-hearth-was-residing-in-bakersfield]

Raymond Figueroa

UPDATE: (11 a.m.): The Porterville Hearth Division verified to KSEE that Figueroa experienced been dwelling in Bakersfield.

The department explained Figueroa is a Delano native and never ever lived in Porterville. He experienced just just lately moved to Bakersfield.

UPDATE (nine: 30 a.m.): The Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Hearth Department have confirmed that they’ve equally despatched engines and firefighters to guide with the fireplace.

“The Bakersfield Fire Division extends our deepest condolences to the associates of the Porterville Hearth Department and their loved types,” the department stated in a news release.

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE/KSEE) — The Porterville Fire Section released the identify of the firefighter killed in the Porterville library fireplace Tuesday.

Tuesday’s blaze started off soon soon after four p.m. at the intersection of Thurman and Key Avenue.

The male killed has been discovered as Hearth Capt. Raymond Figueroa, 35.

He started with the office in 2017.

Also, firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, is even now lacking. He’s been with the office considering that 2017.

Two 13-yr-olds have been arrested and booked on arson and manslaughter rates. Authorities mentioned they set the fire.