UPDATE: Flight with Americans towards Coronavirus Quarantine to Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) – WOWT 6 News reports that the flight to Omaha will land at around 3:00 p.m. with 70 Americans who have been quarantined for the corona virus. this afternoon at Eppley Airfield.

The UNMC specialist for infectious diseases, Dr. Mark Rupp tells KFAB-Morning News that every person is checked for signs of the virus when they get out. Dr. Rupp says: “You are ready to take anyone who has signs or symptoms of a coronavirus to a safe place where they can be cared for.” People with a higher virus excretion rate are moved to a higher quarantine level.

Those without symptoms are taken to Camp Ashland, where they are monitored for 14 days.

Everyone who arrives in Omaha has tested negative for the virus.

A 250-passenger plane arrived in San Antonio, Texas on Friday.

The State Department has chartered both planes from China to the United States.

Update: According to official information, the plane that is taking Americans to quarantine in Nebraska because of the Corona virus outbreak in China is now scheduled to land at Eppley Airfield at 6:00 p.m. Friday.

From 4:00 p.m. the plane was still on the ground in Texas.

Nebraska Medicine reports that federal marshals have established a no-fly zone over Camp Ashland. Drone flights in this area are not permitted.