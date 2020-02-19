[update:-fresno-bomb-squad-states-probable-ied-in-close-proximity-to-airport-was-dummy-system]

KFSN
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — UPDATE – The bomb squad says the unit is NOT an IED. It is really a dummy gadget.
The Fresno Law enforcement bomb squad is at a storage unit close to the Fresno-Yosemite Intercontinental Airport.
Authorities say a individual was clearing out a storage unit, and observed what appears to be like an IED at the Airport Mini Storage.
Fresno Hearth officials are also at the scene.
