update:-girls’-generation’s-taeyeon-is-ethereal-among-the-bouquets-in-“happy”-teaser-images

Current March 4 KST:

Taeyeon has introduced new teaser shots for her birthday one “Happy”!

Up-to-date March three KST:

On the morning of March 3, it was disclosed that “Happy” is the title of Taeyeon’s forthcoming single!

“Happy” is established for release on March 9 (Taeyeon’s birthday) at 6 p.m. KST, and the music video will fall on Taeyeon’s formal YouTube channel, NaverTV, and SMTOWN’s channel.

The song places a present day spin on previous faculty doo-wop and R&B and expresses the happiness and excitement of paying out time with loved types.

Initial Short article:

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon appears to be gearing up for a new launch!

On March three at midnight KST, Taeyeon’s web site switched to a new format that features an impression with the phrases “Happy” that demonstrates the songstress wanting spectacular whilst surrounded by a track record of bouquets.

Taeyeon dropped the repackaged variation of her next album “Purpose” in January, featuring three new song which includes the title monitor “Dear Me.” She went on to acquire her initially ever solo Daesang (grand prize) at the 29th Seoul Audio Awards that thirty day period.

Stay tuned for updates!