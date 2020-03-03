update:-girls’-generation’s-taeyeon-unveils-thrilling-teaser-and-launch-day-for-“happy”

Up-to-date March 3 KST:

On the morning of March 3, it was discovered that “Happy” is the title of Taeyeon’s upcoming single!

“Happy” is established for release on March nine (Taeyeon’s birthday) at 6 p.m. KST, and the new music online video will fall on Taeyeon’s official YouTube channel, NaverTV, and SMTOWN’s channel.

The tune puts a contemporary spin on previous university doo-wop and R&B and expresses the joy and enjoyment of shelling out time with cherished ones.

Original Post:

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon appears to be gearing up for a new launch!

On March 3 at midnight KST, Taeyeon’s website switched to a new structure that features an graphic with the words and phrases “Happy” that exhibits the songstress hunting gorgeous though surrounded by a history of bouquets.

Taeyeon dropped the repackaged model of her 2nd album “Purpose” in January, featuring three new song which include the title observe “Dear Me.” She went on to obtain her first ever solo Daesang (grand prize) at the 29th Seoul Songs Awards that month.

Stay tuned for updates!