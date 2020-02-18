[update:-go-kyung-pyo-joins-girls’-generation’s-seohyun-in-talks-to-star-in-new-jtbc-drama]

Up to date February 18 KST:

Go Kyung Pyo is in talks for the impending JTBC drama that Seohyun is also thinking of!

His company verified on February 18 that he has obtained an supply for the drama “Private Life” (literal title) and is positively looking at it.

Initial Article:

Seohyun is working on picking out her future performing undertaking!

On February 18, an field representative reported that the Girls’ Generation member has been selected as the lead of the new JTBC drama “Private Life” (literal title).

The forthcoming drama is about a con artist who unintentionally will get included in non-public issues on a national scale and competes versus huge organizations.

Seohyun has gained the provide to enjoy Cha Joo Eun, who displays the sorrows of standard individuals residing in Korea. She grew up finding out con artist techniques from her moms and dads, who have fully commited fraud in get to survive.

“Private Life” is scheduled to air in the next 50 % of 2020.

