Posted: Apr 7, 2020 / 09:36 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 7, 2020 / 09:36 PM EDT

(By Unacast)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The grades are in a show again that Central York is competitive in terms of social issues.

A week ago, we showed how important it is to stay in touch with one another. Each bag has been assembled to have better numbers within their range.

Tompkins County is facing A New York and A-, ranked B from last week.

Both Cortland County and Seneca County had an F last week, but both are now showing signs of improvement.

Remember, Unacast uses data to migrate by exporting COVID-19 data in motion from now on to taking both and completing the degree.

The less motivated, the better the rankings.

Oswego County and Cayuga County show degrees D. Oneida County from C to B-.

Onondaga County has grown since last week. New initiatives have helped boost the credentials.

One day, after talking about our stay at home, we have increased our score in race B, so thank you, “Onondaga County President Ryan McMahon said. We need to do better, but this is crucial; of this seriousness. ”

For more information and to see the full interactive site, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @ JoshMartinNC9.