UPDATE: Gun discarded right after lethal taking pictures discovered, fired by boy

UPDATE (March 16): BPD stated that at close to 1 p.m. on Sunday, officers were being sent to a residence in the 4100 block of Whitegate Avenue relating to a firearm that experienced been situated.

The office claimed a 10-year-previous boy observed a firearm in his backyard. He had discharged the gun, believing it was not a real firearm. The dad or mum of the boy straight away responded and took the gun from the boy. No accidents have been sustained as a final result of the incident.

When officers arrived, they seized the weapon, which they think was employed in previous week’s homicide.. Other goods belonging to one of the suspects had been also located in the yard.

UPDATE (March 13): On Thursday, the Bakersfield Law enforcement Department arrested two people in link with the murder of Joshua Rocha.

Darius Poole, 19, and 18-yr-old Ameion Oliver ended up arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of murder and conspiracy.

The section claimed it is searching for the community’s assistance in locating the firearm that was used in the murder. It is considered that the gun was discarded by just one of the suspects in the place of the 4100 block of Whitegate Avenue.

Officers and police personnel have canvassed the area but have been unable to identify the firearm at this time, the office mentioned.

Anyone who locates the firearm is urged to get in touch with BPD at 661-327-7111.

UPDATE: KCSO has determined the gentleman killed as Joshua Isidro Rocha, 21, of Los Angeles.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that still left a guy dead and police reported they are hunting for two suspects.

Officers ended up identified as to the 4100 block of Whitegate Avenue at all-around 8:15 p.m. where by they observed a gentleman with gunshot wounds explained as “major.”

The male was taken to hospital where by he was pronounced lifeless.

Police mentioned suspects in the capturing fled the scene. No description of any suspect was immediately obtainable.

Any one with data is requested to contact the Bakersfield Police Office at 661-327-7111.

We will update this tale as we find out more facts.