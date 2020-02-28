[update:-guy-arrested-for-falsely-reporting-gun-on-greyhound-bus,-getting-on-drugs]

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 / 11: 42 AM PST / Up to date: Feb 28, 2020 / 11: 46 AM PST

UPDATE (11: 41 p.m.): The California Highway Patrol said it has arrested David Molina for remaining beneath the affect of medications and making untrue report to a law enforcement officer.

UPDATE (10: 22 a.m.): The California Freeway Patrol reported they uncovered no evidence of any individual armed on a Greyhound bus that was heading southbound on Freeway 99 before this early morning.

The section mentioned at all around eight: 12 a.m., it gained a contact from the girlfriend of a passenger on the bus. She instructed the CHP that her boyfriend, who was on the bus, had told her that there was a person on the bus armed with a handgun and threatening individuals.

Officers had been equipped to perform a site visitors stop on the bus at Mettler Frontage Street and Valpredo Avenue and performed a search of the bus and the 35 travellers on board. No weapons were being identified on anybody’s man or woman or on the bus and no a single was wounded, CHP stated.

The 19-year-old guy who produced the assert was detained and will undertake psychological and physical analysis, the department said. He could also be charged with earning a false report.

“We’re heading to get these incidents very very seriously,” CHP General public Information and facts Officer Robert Rodriguez stated. “We want all people on board travelling our freeways and roadway systems to be safe, no matter whether you are travelling in a passenger car or on a Greyhound bus.”

