[update:-guy-arrested-for-fatal-strike-and-operate-in-east-bakersfield]

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 / 11: 48 AM PST / Up to date: Feb 24, 2020 / 07: 50 AM PST

UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol explained 34-12 months-aged Marco Antonio Garcia was going for walks on Edison highway, east of the Mount Vernon overpass, when he was hit just soon after midnight Sunday.

The driver took off, Garcia died at the scene.

Officers afterwards located and arrested 25-calendar year-old Jonathan Lopez for DUI and felony hit and run.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly hit-and-run incident leaves a single man lifeless in East Bakersfield, Sunday morning.

In accordance to Lieutenant Ollague from the Kern County Sheriff’s Workplace, Marco Antonio Garcia, 34 , was struck by the motor vehicle at 12: 35 a.m. Sunday on Edison Highway, east of the Mount Vernon overpass.

Ollague suggests Garcia died at the scene as a consequence of his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Calfornia Highway Patrol is investigating this circumstance.

Anybody with much more data is urged to call Bakersfield CHP at (661) 396-6600.