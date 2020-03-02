update:-“hi-bye,-mama”-team-member-checks-unfavorable-for-coronavirus-+-drama-to-resume-filming

Current March one KST:

A supply from tvN’s “Hi Bye, Mama” revealed to Sports activities Donga, “The staff member who confirmed indicators of COVID-19 analyzed adverse in the examination, so we will resume filming.”

Primary Article:

tvN’s “Hi Bye, Mama” has stopped filming thanks to a workers member demonstrating signs or symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On March 1, the production crew shared, “A staff members member has been in self-isolation considering the fact that right now (March 1), and today’s shooting will be canceled for protection causes till the results of the examination come out tomorrow. So considerably, there are no setbacks in the output of the drama, but we will preserve a near eye on the circumstance and do our finest to be certain basic safety.”

If the staff members member assessments damaging for COVID-19, filming can resume, but if outcomes appear out optimistic, it could be tricky for the cast and crew to resume filming for the time being as they will all have to undertake an evaluation for the virus.

“Hi Bye, Mama,” starring Kim Tae Hee and Lee Kyu Hyung, airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST.

