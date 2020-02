Current February 20 KST:

ITZY released the first teaser picture for their March comeback!

The JYP Entertainment rookie team has introduced that they’ll return on March 9 with “IT’z ME.” They exhibit their silhouettes in an enigmatic teaser image!

The five-member group debuted last February with “DALLA DALLA” and went on to release “ICY” in July.