Jason Kotowski
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Karen Goh has taken a enormous guide in the city’s mayoral race with all precincts reporting early Wednesday early morning.
Goh, who has served as mayor because 2017, has a whopping 83.6 percent of the votes with all 262 precincts reporting.
The Bakersfield Substantial College alumnus serves as the President and CEO of Yard Pathways, a non-profit whose mission it is to mentor disadvantaged little ones, youth, and older people “to make effective lives.” She reported combating homelessness is a single of her major priorities.
Of her a few challengers, Dr. Gregory Tatum, pastor at Modify Group Church in downtown Bakersfield, had 10.47 % of the vote.
Former Las Vegas police officer Joseph Caporali acquired five.93 p.c, and certified produce-in prospect Mark Hudson experienced per cent.
Vote totals are closing the moment they are verified by elections officials.