[update:-karen-goh-can-take-significant-guide-to-remain-bakersfield’s-mayor]

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 / 02: 42 AM PST / Up to date: Mar four, 2020 / 02: 45 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Karen Goh has taken a enormous guide in the city’s mayoral race with all precincts reporting early Wednesday early morning.

Goh, who has served as mayor because 2017, has a whopping 83.6 percent of the votes with all 262 precincts reporting.

The Bakersfield Substantial College alumnus serves as the President and CEO of Yard Pathways, a non-profit whose mission it is to mentor disadvantaged little ones, youth, and older people “to make effective lives.” She reported combating homelessness is a single of her major priorities.

Of her a few challengers, Dr. Gregory Tatum, pastor at Modify Group Church in downtown Bakersfield, had 10.47 % of the vote.

Former Las Vegas police officer Joseph Caporali acquired five.93 p.c, and certified produce-in prospect Mark Hudson experienced per cent.

Vote totals are closing the moment they are verified by elections officials.