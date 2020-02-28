[update:-kcso-apprehends-male-preferred-in-tried-murder-in-wofford-heights]

UPDATE: The division explained Ross was apprehended at close to 2: 30 p.m. and taken into custody.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a male suspected of tried homicide in Wofford Heights.

The department said 38-calendar year-old Young Van Ross is wished in link with an tried homicide that took area previously now. Ross has been explained as white, 38 many years previous, five feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and a extended beard. He was past viewed donning a blue shirt and blue pants.

KCSO reported Ross is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to instantly phone 911.