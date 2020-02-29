[update:-kcso-identifies-man-killed-in-shooting-friday-early-morning-in-southwest-bakersfield]

UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff’s Business office has recognized the sufferer as 26-year-aged Carlos Giovany Susarrey.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield law enforcement are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Bakersfield.

Officers were being referred to as to a home on Pacino Courtroom close to Stine Highway close to 2 a.m. for reviews of a shooting. When they arrived, they identified a person useless with a gunshot wound.

Law enforcement have produced several specifics about the circumstance. It’s unclear what led up to the capturing and no suspect info is currently obtainable.