update:-lee-eun-sang-stars-as-male-direct-in-as-one’s-“february-29th”-mv-teaser

Up-to-date February 27 KST:

The tunes video clip teaser has been unveiled for As One’s “February 29th”!

Check out the clip starring Lee Eun Sang:

Primary Short article:

Lee Eun Sang will be starring in a new songs video!

On February 25, Manufacturer New Tunes revealed that As A person will be building their return with the new solitary “February 29.” The next working day, the agency revealed a spoiler graphic showcasing As One’s Lee Min with her organization junior Lee Eun Sang, who will be starring as the male direct in As One’s audio video.

This impending new music video clip will be Lee Eun Sang’s initially acting purpose as very well as his 1st formal activity subsequent the disbandment of “Produce X 101” group X1.

As Just one is an R&B duo who not too long ago released their 20th debut anniversary one “It’s okay to not be ok,” which AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi composed, wrote the lyrics for, and showcased in. Recently, the duo also garnered interest for their physical appearance on JTBC’s “Sugar Person three.”

“February 29” will be launched on tunes streaming sites on February 28 at 6 p.m. KST.

Source (one)