[update:-leticia-perez-maintains-significant-direct-in-bid-to-retain-fifth-district-supervisor-seat]

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 / 08: 51 PM PST / Up to date: Mar four, 2020 / 12: 50 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leticia Perez is primary a packed subject of candidates difficult her for 5th District Supervisor, early voting results demonstrate.

Perez, who has served as supervisor due to the fact 2013, received 57.19 p.c with 98 of 104 precincts reporting.

She has explained her job in appropriating grant money for jobs like the soon-to-be-concluded South Bakersfield Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary University and neighboring Belle Terrace Park restoration program demonstrate her dedication to the district.

David Abbasi, a businessman, entrepreneur and coordinator, been given 13.two per cent.

Ricardo Herrera, a trustee on the Greenfield Union College District Board, received 11.85 per cent, Ronnie Cruz, income manager at Spanish-language newspaper El Preferred acquired 9.3 p.c and real estate agent Ben Valdez Jr. experienced 8.46 percent.