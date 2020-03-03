[update:-man-shot-in-mcfarland-on-friday-has-died]

UPDATE: A person who was wounded in a shooting in excess of the weekend has died, in accordance to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The department reported 41-calendar year-outdated Michael Anthony Morales died on Friday at Adventist Overall health in Delano right after staying shot earlier that day.

The circumstance is now remaining investigated as a homicide.

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland police are investigating a shooting that wounded a male Friday evening.

Officers mentioned officers had been termed to McFarland Park in the vicinity of West Sherwood Avenue and 2nd Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 7: 20 p.m.

Law enforcement say the man was ready to generate himself or was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center in advance of officers arrived.

The victim’s affliction was not quickly recognized.

Everyone with facts is asked to call McFarland police at 661-792-2121.