UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office environment recognized the person killed on Chester Ave. as 24-year-previous Deion Shaquille Nobles.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver associated in a collision that killed a motorcyclist Friday evening has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to police.

Officers ended up identified as to the intersection of Chester Avenue and 2nd Avenue just just before 6 p.m. for the collision involving a decide on-up truck and a bike.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Ken Sporer explained it appears a pick-up truck built an unsafe turn as the motorcyclist approached the intersection. The motorcyclist collided with the truck and died of his accidents at the scene.

The man’s id will be launched by the coroner’s business.

Officers recognized the driver as Torres Dawson. Officers reported Dawson was identified to be intoxicated and was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.

Dawson is due in court on Feb. 19, in accordance to Kern County inmate databases.

Any person with data on the collision is asked to get in touch with Bakersfield police at 327-7111.