Update: NCT 127 Prepares To Return With Jungwoo

January 23 update KST:

SM Entertainment has confirmed plans to return NCT 127.

In response to the previous report, the agency commented, “NCT 127 is preparing for its return. Details will be revealed later. “

Jungwoo will be back for this return.

NCT 127 could prepare for a return in the near future!

On January 23, Korean media SPOTV News announced that NCT 127 is currently preparing to return. According to the report, the group recently finished shooting album cover art and has almost completed preparations.

SPOTV News also reported that member Jungwoo, who has been on hiatus for health reasons since August of last year, plans to join the group for their next return.

The last return to Korea of ​​NCT 127 took place in May 2019, when they released their fourth mini-album “We Are Superhuman”.

Are you excited to see the return of NCT 127 and Jungwoo! Stay tuned for updates!

