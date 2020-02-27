[update:-neighborhood-children’s-hospitals-raise-over-$ten,000-on-nationwide-pancake-working-day]

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 / 06: 52 AM PST / Up to date: Feb 26, 2020 / 04: 37 PM PST

UPDATE 2/26 four: 40 p.m.: The remaining depend lifted for the duration of Countrywide Pancake Day for nearby children’s hospitals totaled $10,076.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday was Countrywide Pancake Working day, and a great deal of men and women celebrated by feeding on pancakes.

All 4 IHOP dining establishments in Kern County served up a no cost limited stack of pancakes to clients.

In return, lots of produced donations to Children’s Wonder Community.

Additional than four thousand pancakes have been served and a lot more than $eight,700 raised, and they are nevertheless counting.

All of the cash goes to CMN and the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Medical center, to increase healthcare care for community kids.