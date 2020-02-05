Update on the latest sports

NBA FOUR-TEAM TRADE

AP sources: Covington, Capela in 4-team trade on the way

UNDATED (AP) – Twelve players and at least three draft picks are part of a four-team trade that was negotiated on the eve of the NBA trading deadline.

Two people with the situation say Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the complicated trade. People spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not received League approval.

Covington and Jordan Bell will join the Minnesota Rockets while Capela and Nene will leave the Rockets for the Hawks. The Timberwolves will shortly add free agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez (WAHN’-choh hur-nahn-GOH’-mehz) from Denver.

But wait, there is more.

Jarred Vanderbilt leaves Denver for Minnesota and the Nuggets get Keita Bates-Diop (DEE-ahp) and Noah Vonleh (VAHN-lay) from the Timberwolves and Evan Turner from the Hawks. Injured Gerald Green is also driving from Houston to Denver to improve the math and is likely to be picked up once the deal is final. Atlanta will also have to take another step to complete the trade, as it will need to free up a roster slot first. ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Hawks would forego Chandler Parsons to free up the space.

MLB NEWS

Yanks’ Paxton is canceled at least until May

UNDATED (AP) – The New York Yankees have announced some bad news regarding their starting rotation.

Left-handed James Paxton has had an operation on his back due to a herniated disc and is likely to have to pause until May or June. The Yankees estimated Paxton’s estimated time to play a major league game at three to four months.

The injury weakens a Yankees rotation that right-handed Domingo Germán is already missing. He must serve the last 63 games of an 81-game ban to violate Major League Baseball guidelines. Germán is entitled to return on June 5, subject to any postponements.

In other baseball news:

– The Braves defeated Shane Greene in the first paycheck this year. Instead of his request for $ 6.75 million, the assistant is paid $ 6.25 million. The 31-year-old right-hander was an all-star for the first time last year before ending the season with 2.30 ERA, 64 strikeouts and 17 hikes over 62 2/3 innings for the Tigers and Atlanta.

– Red and right-handed Pedro Strop (strohp) have completed a one-year package worth $ 1,825,000. This is the first step out of season to improve the bullpen. A thigh injury limited him to 50 appearances last season when he went 4: 7 ERA, 10 saves and 6 saves 2: 5.

– Ubaldo Jiménez (oo-BAHL’-doh hih-MEH’-nehz) meets again with the Rocky Mountains, who invite him to spring training. He threw Colorado’s only no-hitter in Atlanta on April 7, 2010, before ending the season with a team record of 19 wins and an ERA of 2.88. 36-year-old Jiménez has not participated in the majors with Baltimore since September 22, 2017.

– The Cubs have invited former Ms. Brandon Morrow to spring training after he bought his contract last November. Morrow has not changed since July 2018 because of a bone injury that had to be operated on. He had 22 saves and a 1.47 ERA in 35 games when it closed in the summer of 2018.

– The Phillies have contracted infielder Logan Forsythe and right-handed players Anthony Swarzak, Blake Parker and Trevor Kelley with invitations to spring league training for the Oberliga.

– Major League Baseball is returning to the Dominican Republic for the first time in 20 years. The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers will play a spring training game in Santo Domingo on March 7th. MLB has never played a regular season game in the Dominican Republic.

NFL CHIEFS SUPER BOWL PARADE

Chiefs are warmly welcomed in a cool parade

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) – Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans brave the freezing cold on Wednesday to celebrate the team’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

Fans lined the 2-mile parade to thank their soccer heroes for bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City and ending a Super Bowl drought that began in 1970 after the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV.

Quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ) struggled with a tense voice, but said the championship met two goals that he set when he started the team. Óne was to bring the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to Kansas City as an AFC champion, and the second was winning a Super Bowl for head coach Andy Reid. The hunting trophy is named after the original owner of the chiefs.

NFL NEWS

Browns introduce new GM

UNDATED (AP) – The Cleveland Browns introduced Andrew Berry as the new managing director.

The 32-year-old Berry is the youngest GM in NFL history and is the second current African-American GM in the NFL. He joked that when he returned to Cleveland, where he was vice president of player staff from 2016 to 18 under GM Sashi Brown, he didn’t get an improved parking lot.

Berry spent the last season in the Philadelphia Eagles front office.

In the meantime, the competing Steelers have granted their general manager an extension of the contract. Kevin Colbert is now signed to the 2021 draft after considering retirement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL date of signing

SEC likes to recruit Bonanza

UNDATED (AP) – The SEC dominated the recruitment landscape more than ever this year.

The conference had six of the country’s eight best grades when the remaining unsigned football prospects completed their college plans on Wednesday. This comes from composite rankings from recruitment sites compiled by 247Sports.

The ranking included No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Auburn and No. 8 Florida. Only Clemson at # 3 and Ohio State at # 5 stopped it.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL COLORADO JERSEYS WITHOUT PENSION

Buffalo streak 3 jerseys

UNDATED (AP) – The University of Colorado will retire three sacred football numbers from growing demand from recruits.

Byron “Whizzer” Whites No. 24, Joe Romigs No. 67 and Bobby Andersons No. 11 are all worn again. Romig and Anderson agreed, as did the White family. The former Supreme Court Justice bound in 2002.

These three players continue to be honored by a patch that appears on the jersey.

US OPEN-MICKELSON

Mickelson says he will not accept the US Open exception

PEBBLE BEACH, California (AP) – Phil Mickelson is still not exempt from the US Open and does not accept a special invitation.

The US Open is the only major that keeps Mickelson out of the career Grand Slam, and no other major has caused him more grief. He has a record of six runners-up at the US Open, most recently at Merion in 2013.

Mickelson is number 72 in the world. He can avoid qualifying by finishing in the top 60 on May 18 after the PGA championship or after the final placement before the US Open on June 15.

KOBE BRYANT-ITALY

The Italian team is eliminated as a tribute to Kobe Bryant as number 24

RIETI, Italy (AP) – The first Italian basketball team that Kobe Bryant’s father played for put the Lakers superstar’s jersey on the rafters at a pregame ceremony on Wednesday.

NPC Rieti hoisted a gold Lakers kit with Kobe Bryants No. 24 on the arena ceiling as a record of his lineup introduction from his NBA match days was played. Joe Bryant made his Italian basketball debut in Rieti in 1984 when Kobe was 6 years old.

