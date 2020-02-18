[update:-ong-seong-wu-and-shin-ye-eun-in-talks-to-lead-new-romantic-comedy-drama]

Current February 18 KST:

Shin Ye Eun and Ong Seong Wu are in talks to unite for a new drama!

Immediately after it was exposed that Ong Seong Wu has gained the supply to star in “Chances of Going from Mates to Lovers” (literal title), an field representative claimed that Shin Ye Eun will be starring in the drama as the feminine guide.

In response to the report, the actress’s agency NPIO Amusement commented, “It is genuine she has been given a casting [offer] for the drama. Having said that, it is a task that she is positively contemplating.”

Shin Ye Eun has been available the part of calligrapher Kyung Woo Yeon, a character who has quite sturdy viewpoints. She has favored the similar man for 10 years because she was 18.

Previously, Shin Ye Eun starred in “He is Psychometric,” and she is currently filming for “Meow, the Key Boy.”

Ong Seong Wu may be starring in a new drama!

On February 18, OSEN noted that Ong Seong Wu was cast as the most important direct of JTBC’s new drama “Chances of Going from Buddies to Lovers” (literal title).

A source from his agency Fantagio shared, “Ong Seong Wu has obtained an present to star in ‘Chances of Heading from Pals to Lovers’ and is positively examining it.”

“Chances of Going from Friends to Lovers” is a romance drama about a gentleman and a female who just take turns possessing 1-sided inner thoughts for the other across 10 a long time. It will portray the smaller joys of youth and touch the hearts of viewers.

The drama will be directed by Choi Sung Bum of JTBC’s “My ID Is Gangnam Beauty” and taken up by the production corporation at this time co-generating JTBC’s “Itaewon Class.”

According to OSEN, the drama will start off filming in the first 50 percent of the year and air in the second 50 %.

In the meantime, Ong Seong Wu showed his techniques as an actor by way of JTBC’s “Moments of 18” last year and is at this time showing up on the vacation wide variety present “Traveler 2” with Kang Ha Neul and Ahn Jae Hong.

Top Image Credit: Xportsnews