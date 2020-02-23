Current February 23 KST:

Jang Sung Kyu has also manufactured a generous donation to aid the people of Daegu.

On February 23, Jang Sung Kyu shared a screenshot on his own Instagram account, showing that he donated 50 million won (close to $41,420) to the Neighborhood Upper body of Korea’s Daegu branch.

Alongside with the screenshot, Jang Sung Kyu posted a telephone conversation he experienced with a mate living in Daegu. The pal was talking about how his household was even wearing masks at property and not going exterior because of to COVID-19. They talked about the designs they experienced made to satisfy before long, and his buddy reported they really should reschedule since he felt he would be an inconvenience.

Jang Sung Kyu wrote, “The scenario has been raised to the optimum inform stage. Now, I really don’t really feel comfy just maintaining tabs on COVID-19 and praying. I hope that my smaller act is capable to be of aid, even if that assistance may be small, to the people today of Daegu who are trembling in fear.”

As of nine: 50 p.m. KST, Korea has verified 602 conditions of COVID-19.

Source (one)

First Post:

Park Web optimization Joon and Lee Younger Ae have made generous donations to the town of Daegu as it combats the distribute of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

As of seven p.m. KST on February 22, Korea has 433 confirmed circumstances of COVID-19, and a major part of latest cases has been coming from the location, prompting Daegu to be designated as a “special administration zone” by the Korean govt.

In reaction, Lee Younger Ae and Park Search engine optimization Joon have made donations to the metropolis in the hopes of serving to the town.

On February 21, the Daegu branch of the Neighborhood Upper body of Korea stated, “Actress Lee Younger Ae donated 50 million won (approximately $41,420) to support the citizens of Daegu battle COVID-19.” Lee Young Ae stated, “It appears that the problem has worsened for the citizens of Daegu owing to COVID-19. Our spouse and children hopes that the men and women of Daegu will be ready to prevail over these hard situations.”

It was also confirmed on February 22 that Park Search engine optimization Joon had built a donation to the metropolis of Daegu as the neighborhood Community Upper body of Korea department said, “After observing information reviews that Daegu does not have more than enough unfavorable tension rooms and health care products to handle COVID-19 conditions, Park Search engine optimisation Joon donated 100 million received (around $82, 850) to help obtain the essential devices.”

Resource (1) (2)