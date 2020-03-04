[update:-phillip-peters-prospects-race-to-exchange-retiring-supervisor-mick-gleason-in-the-1st-district]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Phillip Peters appears to have won the 3-prospect race to change retiring supervisor Mick Gleason in the 1st Supervisorial District that features northwest Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley and Ridgecrest.

Peters been given 52.six per cent of the vote with all 149 precincts reporting. If effects maintain, Peters would not deal with a runoff election in November.

Peters is the current subject representative for Gleason and co-operator of Williams Cleaning Units, which sells and providers industrial cleaning and water recycling tools normally utilized in the oil and agriculture industries. He beforehand served a term on the Kern Large School District Board.

Cannabis farmer David J. Fluhart was in second with 24.78 p.c, and little company proprietor Daures F. Stephens, who served in the Kern County Sheriff’s Business for 25 years, experienced 22.62 percent.

Effects are not final right up until they are verified by election officers.