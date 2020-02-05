UPDATE: Sheriff’s office assists in state raids on marijuana stores in northeast Bakersfield

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 / 12:21 PST / Updated: Feb 5, 2020 / 12:21 PST

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The State Office of Cannabis Control issued search warrants in two local pot shops yesterday after they were found to be operating without a license.

According to the office, the stores were Knotts Collective at 902 Knotts Street and Backyard Organics, located at 2111 River Boulevard.

After receiving several complaints about illegal store activities, the BCC said it sent undercover investigators to make a purchase and confirmed that the stores were operating without a license.

With the help of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the office conducted a probationary scan.

At Backyard Organics, cannabis plants, edibles and cannabis concentrate were seized, an estimated retail value of nearly $ 185,000. Over $ 11,000 in cash was seized.

At Knotts Collective, the search warrant resulted in the seizure of cannabis plants, edible products, cannabis concentrate and steam pens with an estimated retail value of nearly $ 300,000. Nearly $ 2,800 in cash was also seized.

The office said the state could not issue commercial cannabis licenses to a county that had a ban in effect.

Tuesday’s raid comes just days after the sheriff’s office raided four other dispensaries in Bakersfield. On Friday, KCSO confiscated nearly 50 pounds of marijuana and edibles during the raid, as well as a gun.