UPDATE: The public advocates that the Waterloo Warming Center remains open longer

UPDATE: The fate of the Waterloo Warming Center is still unclear.

The public advocates that Waterloo City Council Tuesday to keep the heat center open until a new location can be secured. The center was in danger when it was decided that the current location did not comply with the fire protection regulations.

“If there was a fire, there would be someone to raise the alarm and get people out. I would think that the likelihood of someone dying from a fire is far less than the likelihood of someone suffering severe frostbite in this terrible weather or we got frostbite, “said Jay Nardini, Waterloo.

Chris Schwartz, who was responsible for organizing the center, also spoke at the meeting. Schwartz said the city has agreed to extend the deadline on Friday, January 24, as organizers are trying to find a more suitable location.

Chris Schwartz and Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar both confirmed that the deadline was extended until Friday, January 24th. Treloar said they wanted to spend more time looking for an alternative location and to keep the service open in the cold.

Schwartz said they are still looking for a location, but have “no specific offers.” He encourages anyone who could offer them a different place to contact him using the information below.

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – As winter weather has hit Eastern Iowa this weekend, a lack of sprinklers could force the Waterloo Warming Center to close its doors.

“We saw all sorts of people, family, the elderly, young,” said Chris Schwartz, director of Black Hawk County, who helped organize the project.

The center opened on January 6th at Jubilee United Methodist Church on the corner of E 4th Street and Newell Street in Waterloo.

“This dilemma highlights the pressing problem of homelessness and poverty in our community and nation. Without immediate intervention, people can lose their toes, fingers, limbs and ultimately their lives. We pray that our citizens can quickly find a viable solution to this temporary problem until something more permanent is created, “said Church Pastor Abraham Funchess in a statement to the KWWL.

Schwartz says they were informed by the city that due to the lack of sprinklers, the church did not meet the fire safety regulations for overnight guests.

“We understand and appreciate the need for fire safety regulations, but we cannot close this location until a new suitable location is found. The alternative is to freeze people on our streets,” said Schwartz in a statement in a Facebook post ,

Pat Treloar, Fire Department chief at Waterloo, tells KWWL that they did not take the decision lightly. Treloar says he has consulted with several firefighters across the state. Treloar says he respects the situation, but notes that the department is required to enforce the Fire Protection Act.

“The vast majority of them said they would close the headquarters immediately because the code is so clear. Again, we decided against it,” said Treloar.

According to Schwartz, the center can remain open until January 21, but the future after Tuesday is unclear.

The Mayor of Waterloo, Quentin Hart, spoke to the KWWL on Friday evening. He hoped to be able to reassure the public that his office, fire department and others were working to find a solution quickly.

Waterloo Fire Marshal Chris Ferguson provided the following examples of the International Fire Code that the city follows:

2015 IFC Scope and Administration Section 102 Applicability 102.3 Change in usage or occupancy. No changes may be made to the use or occupancy of a structure, which would divide the structure into another department of the same group or occupancy or into a different group of occupancies, unless this structure complies with the requirements of this Code and the International Building Code. Subject to approval by the fire protection officer, the use or occupancy of an existing structure may be changed, and the structure may be used for other purposes in other groups, without all requirements of this structure and the international regulations being met. Building regulations for these groups, provided the new one or proposed use is less dangerous in terms of life and fire risk than the existing use.

2015 IFC Chapter 2 Definitions Residential Group R. Residential Group R includes, among other things, the use of a building or structure or part thereof for sleeping purposes if these are not classified as institutional group I or are not regulated by the International Housing Code in accordance with Section 101.2 of the International Building Code.

2015 IFC Fire Protection Systems Section 903 Automatic Sprinkler Systems 903.2.8 Group R. An automatic sprinkler system installed in accordance with Section 903.3 must be present in all buildings with a Group R fire area.

Schwartz asks the city to allow them to stay in the church until a new place is found and that anyone with a possible place can contact him.

It is a space that must comply with the code, but also meets the needs of the shelter.

“The homeless population often congregates in the city center, on bridges and around the river. They don’t have reliable means of transportation, so we need something that is only a reasonable walk away,” said Schwartz.

You can reach Schwartz at waterloowarmingcenter@gmail.com or contact Schwartz at 319-429-0133.