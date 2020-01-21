UPDATE: Two people on board a helicopter confirmed the crash in Independence

TO UPDATE: The University of Dubuque commented on the recent crash of the UD helicopter:

“The university can confirm that there was an incident with one of our helicopters and a student. During the investigation, we can confirm that the student does not have life-threatening injuries and is being treated for his injuries. We will.” Publish more information as it becomes available, “said Stacey Ortman, director of public information.

TO UPDATE: It was confirmed that two people were on board a helicopter that crashed at Independence City Airport.

Independence City manager Al Roder says he will review the footage of the crash surveillance cameras and the FAA has been informed of the incident. However, it is not known when they will arrive at the scene.

The helicopter comes from the University of Dubuque, where the school has a pilot training program.

The condition of the victims in the crash is still unknown.

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa. (KWWL) – At the city airport Independence, the authorities are affected by a helicopter crash.

Around 4:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the airport.

At the time of the crash, two people were in the helicopter, both were taken to a hospital.

At the moment there is no word on their conditions.

We know that two hangars were damaged, but no one was inside at the time.

We have a KWWL crew on site who are working to find out the latest.

Check out the KWWL news at six for the latest updates as we continue to follow this story closely.