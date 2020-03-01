update:-vixx’s-hongbin-and-his-company-submit-official-apologies-with-regards-to-the-latest-live-broadcast

Up-to-date March one KST:

Hongbin’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment posted an formal apology that reads as follows:

Hello. This is Jellyfish Enjoyment. Our artist Lee Hong Bin has brought on good suffering and concern to other artists and their fans with the text and conduct he showed throughout his private stay broadcast. We bow our heads in apology. We also sincerely apologize to the fans who assist VIXX and Hongbin. We feel responsible about our artist’s words and steps and are reflecting on ourselves. We will shell out closer interest to the management of our artists so that this type of difficulty does not occur once more. As soon as all over again, we apologize for triggering issue. Thank you. March 3, 2020 From, Jellyfish Leisure.

젤리피쉬 엔터테인먼트입니다. 소속 아티스트 이홍빈 군의 개인 방송에서 빚어진 물의에 관한 사죄의 말씀을 전합니다. 심려를 끼쳐드려 죄송합니다. 다시는 이러한 물의가 반복되지 않도록 아티스트 관리에 신중을 기하도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다. pic.twitter.com/fqB2tOdTGi — Jellyfish Ent. (@jellyfish_ent) March 1, 2020

Up to date March 1 KST:

Following apologizing via his stay broadcast, VIXX’s Hongbin took to his Instagram to write-up a written apology.

Read his apology under:

Hi. This is Lee Hong Bin (Hongbin). I sincerely apologize to the artists and the lovers of those people artists who ended up harm by my improper words and steps from my preceding late-night time are living broadcast. I also apologize to the VIXX associates and supporters for causing them to worry. There is no home for excuse. No make any difference what motive it was for, I am deeply reflecting on performing carelessly and not considering deeply. I as soon as once more bow my head in apology to people who were disappointed by me. I will get care to be certain that a little something like this does not occur once more, and I will replicate on myself. I am truly sorry.

Initial Article:

VIXX’s Hongbin apologized for the remarks he manufactured in his current stay broadcast.

Late at night time on February 29, Hongbin held a live broadcast on his personal Twitch channel although getting alcoholic drinks. All through the brodcast, Hongbin created many feedback about other idol groups’ music which include SHINee’s “Everybody,” Crimson Velvet’s “Red Flavor,” EXO’s “Wolf,” and INFINITE’s “Be Mine.”

Hongbin viewed a video of SHINee doing “Everybody” though listening to the topic tune of animated show “Digimon” and said, “Who brings together this sort of idol songs with band songs? So awful.” Hongbin also criticized the choreography of INFINITE’s “Be Mine,” expressing, “If it had been me, I would have hit the choreographer.”

Netizens and followers of the groups pointed out were being angered by Hongbin’s responses and demanded an formal apology.

A number of hrs immediately after the initial broadcast, Hongbin held one more are living broadcast to apologize. He mentioned, “I didn’t say those people items to demean any team. I tried out to differentiate involving my dwell broadcast and my operate as an idol. I’m sorry. I made a error. I reported people items as a supporter, pondering, ‘They could have looked a great deal cooler,’ but I feel it can make sense that their supporters are indignant. I did not consider that significantly.”

He added that the remarks that were pointed out had been only a tiny part of the broadcast, declaring, “I didn’t want to discuss about my principal career in the course of my private broadcast. That is why I created unfavorable feedback about people tracks, the songs of people I know. I imagine that individuals who are talking [about the controversy] haven’t noticed my former broadcasts.”

In the middle of his apology broadcast, Hongbin left his seat to go outside for a few minutes. When he returned, he defined, “An employee from my company arrived. They instructed me to just go away the group if I’m heading to be like this. I believe that tends to make feeling. If my group tells me to depart, I’ll leave. Make sure you really don’t criticize my team. I manufactured the error, not them.”

