The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs has launched a new campaign to encourage people using smart technologies such as televisions, speakers and central heating controls to update the software regularly to reduce the risk of hacking.

Although four out of five users of smart home technology are aware of the risks, studies by the ministry show that only about half actually update their systems. Many simply forget, others find it too much trouble, the report says.

“This setting allows criminals to digitally intrude and steal your information,” said younger Minister of the Economy Mona Keijzer at the start of the campaign.

One in six respondents said that they did not expect hackers to break in using smart devices because their data is uninteresting. “But that’s a misunderstanding,” said cyber security expert Chris van ‘t Hof. “With a scan of your ID card, you can rent a car on your behalf.”

The ministry’s investigation found that just over half of Dutch households have a smart TV, a little less than half have a smart printer, and around a quarter have a smart watch or speaker.

Research by the smart home monitor last year has shown that over a third of Dutch households already have smart home technology that is well above the European average. Energy and air conditioning systems that help residents reduce energy consumption and save money were at the top of the popularity list, closely followed by lighting and home security.

