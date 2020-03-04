BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Karen Goh has taken a massive direct in the city’s mayoral race.

Goh, who has served as mayor considering that 2017, has a whopping 83.64 % of the votes with 115 of 262 precincts reporting.

The Bakersfield Large School alumnus serves as the President and CEO of Backyard garden Pathways, a non-earnings whose mission it is to mentor deprived young children, youth, and grownups “to build effective lives.” She explained combating homelessness is one of her top rated priorities.

Of her three challengers, Dr. Gregory Tatum, pastor at Transform Neighborhood Church in downtown Bakersfield, had 10.65 p.c of the vote.

Previous Las Vegas police officer Joseph Caporali been given five.71 percent, and qualified publish-in candidate Mark Hudson experienced p.c.