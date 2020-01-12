Updated list of selections for each team after the playoffs of the divisions – Up News Info

Loading...

Welcome to the order of the 2020 NFL Draft, Vikings, Ravens and Seahawks. All losers of the division weekend in the NFL playoffs are officially in place, between Pick 25 and 28. Well, almost all of them.

The Texans, who lost Sunday to the Chiefs to end their season, changed their first round of 2020 in the Dolphins in the deal for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. Because Houston, despite the identical regular season records, would have lost the power of the tiebreaker to Minnesota, Miami now has the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft alongside the No. 1. 5 pick and the 18th pick (via Steelers)

The first 20 selections in the 2020 NFL design were of course at the end of the regular season. The Redskins achieved the general selection number 2 behind the Bengals, who secured the first selection in week 16. The Pick Nos. positions.

Based on the results of the division round, the Vikings receive the number 25 selection, while the Seahawks and Ravens receive the numbers 27 and 28 respectively.

Below is the official NFL draft order for the first 28 teams in 2020, including now the teams that have lost in the play-off division round.

Draft decision of the NFL 2020

Select number

equipment

Entry

a)

Cincinnati Bengals

2-14

two)

Washington Redskins

3-13

3)

Detroit Lions

3-12-1

4)

New York Giants

4-12

5)

Miami Dolphins

5-11

6)

Los Angeles chargers

5-11

7)

Carolina Panthers

5-11

8)

Arizona Cardinals

5-10-1

9)

Jacksonville Jaguars

6-10

10)

Cleveland Browns

6-10

eleven)

New York Jets

7-9

12)

Oakland Raiders

7-9

13)

Indianapolis Colts

7-9

14)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7-9

fifteen.

Denver Broncos

7-9

sixteen.

Atlanta Falcons

7-9

17)

Dallas Cowboys

8-8

18)

Miami Dolphins

(via 8-8 Steelers)

19)

Oakland Raiders

(up to 8-8 bears)

twenty)

Jacksonville Jaguars

(via 9-7 rams)

twenty one)

Philadelphia Eagles

9-7

22)

Buffalo Bills

10-6

2.3)

New England Patriots

12-4

24)

New Orleans Saints

13-3

25)

Minnesota Vikings

10-6

26)

Miami Dolphins

(up to and including 10-6 Texans)

27)

Seattle Seahawks

11-5

28)

Baltimore crows

14-2

(The teams that are classified in the Pick Nos. 29-32 still live in the NFL playoffs).

In the latest simulated version of the NFL Sporting News for 2020, the Bengals LSU quarterback Joe Burrow landed with the number 1 overall choice.

“Offensive coach Zac Taylor needs a franchise-pass where Andy Dalton disappears and Ryan Finley doesn’t show much,” writes SN Vinnie Iyer. “Burrow has enjoyed a huge increase as the fugitive winner of the Heisman Trophy and the best prospect of QB in this class. With 6-3, 215 pounds he combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and accurate delivery” .

In No. 2 overall, the Redskins, now led by a new defensive-focused coach at Ron Rivera, seize the opportunity to land on Ohio State runner Chase Young.

Because Washington stays with Dwayne Haskins and goes to a QB, and because the other teams against Miami probably won’t go to a QB either, the number 5 dolphins generally have to choose the remaining QBs, probably Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama or Justin Herbert from Oregon. We let them go with Tua, where Herbert falls for the chargers.