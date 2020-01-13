Updates on Bruno Fernandes, scouts watch Declan Rice, the latest on Birmingham’s Jew Bellingham

Manchester United is expected to sign at least one sign in the January transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team needs to be strengthened to advance the top four this season.

AFP or licensor

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to strengthen his squad this month

United are fifth after 22 games in the Premier League, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and need all the help they can to improve the situation.

In the following, talkSPORT.com summarizes the stars that United has associated with solving their problems on the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon)

Fernandes was closely associated with United and Tottenham last summer, but stayed with Sporting Lisbon.

A midfielder commitment appears to be one of United’s top priorities.

Paul Pogba (ankle) and Scott McTominay (knee) have to pause while Nemanja Matic is reportedly negotiating with MLS club Chicago Fire for a move.

The Mirror Claim United is nearing a £ 65m deal to bring Fernandes to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese midfielder scored 31 goals in all competitions last season and has scored 15 goals so far this season.

Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes was a long-term goal for Manchester United

Solskjaer and assistant Mike Phelan are believed to have watched Fernandes in Sporting’s 1-2 loss to Porto earlier this month.

Sporting boss Silas admitted last week that he wanted to prepare for life without his star man.

He said: “I will start thinking about alternatives in our team if Bruno doesn’t stay with us. I hope that doesn’t happen.

“Unfortunately, we cannot keep the best players in Portugal for long. Bruno is the best player in the league.”

Jude Bellingham (Birmingham)

Bellingham was one of the breakout stars in the Football League this season.

The 16-year-old has broken into Birmingham’s first team and has played 23 games, 17 of which have already started.

He scored three goals and gave an assist when the Blues finished 18th in the championship table.

The Mirror Claim United bid £ 12.5 million for the youngster, who is a childhood Birmingham fan.

Despite United’s interest, the blues are confident that Bellingham will sign a bumper deal at 17 in late June.

Pep Clotet, the Birmingham coach, insisted last month that Bellingham was committed to the club for speculation about his future.

Getty Images – Getty

Jude Bellingham was a breakout star in the championship this season

He said, “The only thing I can say is that I have many conversations with Jude to help him get the best out of himself and the players who have many conversations with him, and he never has anything else mentioned.

“I never saw that he didn’t focus on us and only on us. The club didn’t tell me about Jude Bellingham.

“It’s normal for the scouts to come, and I think that’s good for us. It’s good for the club to get this kind of attention.

“I think Jude is trying very hard to do his best for this club.”

Declan rice (West Ham)

Manchester United have been associated with Rice in the past, and reports of reviving the club’s interest have surfaced this month.

The email said Solskjaer had sent his personal scout Simon Wells to see Rice in West Ham’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United last week.

Getty Images – Getty

Manchester United is reportedly being followed by Declan Rice

The English midfielder believed he had equalized after an injury to Robert Snodgrass to rule out VAR’s goal.

The goal was blocked after the ball accidentally hit Rice’s arm under construction.

United was reportedly planning in October to bid the 20-year-old £ 70m in January.

Solskjaer strives to include more local players in his squad, and Rice is for him.

Christian Kabasele (Watford)

Kabasele was a bright spot in Watford’s difficult campaign.

The Hornets are involved in a relegation battle, but a 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday brought them out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.

Kabasele, who is currently suspended for three games, has impressed in his 16 appearances under three different managers since August.

Getty Images – Getty

Christian Kabasele prohibits three games

He started Nigel Pearson’s first five games before seeing Red in the 2-1 win over the Wolves on New Year’s Day.

According to Le10 Sport, Manchester United and Arsenal are considering a move for the Belgian defender, whose contract on Vicarage Road expires next year.

Issa Diop (West Ham)

Diop was an unused substitute in David Moyes’ first two Premier League games.

The 23-year-old, once referred to as a “monster” by an impressive Jose Mourinho, has been linked to a £ 40m move to United this month.

Getty Images – Getty

Issa Diop is followed by top Premier League clubs

After an injury to Axel Tuanzebe (thigh) and the uncertain future prospects of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, United have to do without the first-class defensive pair Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Chelsea is also believed to track Diop. After the transfer lock contract has been lifted, the association can sign again.

Sean Longstaff (Newcastle)

United was said to be interested in signing Longstaff last summer, but was put off by its £ 50m price.

The Newcastle midfielder was not a regular starter this season under Steve Bruce due to injury and form.

Getty Images – Getty

Sean Longstaff battled for form this season

ESPN report United has chilled interest in Longstaff as magpies are unwilling to lower their rating.

Longstaff is classified as native after walking through the rows in St. James’ Park.