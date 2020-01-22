Updates on Chelsea vs Arsenal and the other Premier League matches and results live on talkSPORT

This week there are a number of additional games in the Premier League during the week.

With the new winter break next month, the top teams have games that come close and fast.

After the hectic Christmas season, the Premier League will now play two games in a row after this weekend’s campaign.

Lampard has to make some decisions for the London derby against Arsenal after Chelsea lost to Newcastle

Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 to get a better grip on the title race. The next rival, Manchester City, only managed a draw against Crystal Palace

Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton parted while Newcastle defeated Chelsea and lost Leicester to Burnley.

Now the Premier League clubs are facing a rapid turn as a whole series of matches are taking place this week.

Premier League games

What a game to end the night …

Aston Villa vs. Watford at 7:30 p.m.

Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion at 7:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace v Southampton at 7:30 p.m.

Everton vs. Newcastle United at 7:30 p.m.

Sheffield United v Manchester City at 7:30 p.m.

Chelsea v Arsenal at 8:15 p.m.

Premier League on talkSPORT

talkSPORT will be on the pitch for the six Premier League games on Tuesday evening.

We will be live from 7 p.m. to show you all the goals that will be achieved across the country.

Premier League games this week

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

19:30 Leicester City v West Ham

19:30 Spurs against Norwich City

20:15 Man Utd against Burnley

Thursday January 23, 2020

20:00 Wolves v Liverpool