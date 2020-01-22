Updates on Chelsea vs Arsenal and the other Premier League matches and results live on talkSPORT

This week there are a number of additional games in the Premier League during the week.
With the new winter break next month, the top teams have games that come close and fast.
After the hectic Christmas season, the Premier League will now play two games in a row after this weekend’s campaign.
Getty Images – Getty
Lampard has to make some decisions for the London derby against Arsenal after Chelsea lost to Newcastle
Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 to get a better grip on the title race. The next rival, Manchester City, only managed a draw against Crystal Palace
Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton parted while Newcastle defeated Chelsea and lost Leicester to Burnley.
Now the Premier League clubs are facing a rapid turn as a whole series of matches are taking place this week.
Premier League games
What a game to end the night …
- Aston Villa vs. Watford at 7:30 p.m.
- Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion at 7:30 p.m.
- Crystal Palace v Southampton at 7:30 p.m.
- Everton vs. Newcastle United at 7:30 p.m.
- Sheffield United v Manchester City at 7:30 p.m.
- Chelsea v Arsenal at 8:15 p.m.
Premier League on talkSPORT
talkSPORT will be on the pitch for the six Premier League games on Tuesday evening.
We will be live from 7 p.m. to show you all the goals that will be achieved across the country.
To tune in just click here for the live stream or click on the radio player below.
latest
Man United gives Fernandes update, Newcastle closes deal, Mbappe to Liverpool?
NEWS
Live broadcast of Man United: update from Bruno Fernandes, joining of Ings or Cavani
play
Bellerin gets late compensation for ten-man Arsenal in an exciting tie against Chelsea
theatre
There was an extraordinary late fight in Newcastle and Villa took the win at the last minute
villain
From match winner to Arsenal striker: it never gets boring when Luiz returns to Chelsea
to explain
Why VAR didn’t order Henderson to take Man City’s penalty again
explained
Why are Premier League games starting tonight at unusual times?
COLLISION
Chelsea v Arsenal kick-off time, television channels and team news for Premier League match
the information
Sheffield United – Man City Stream: team news, kick-off time, channel and how to watch
team News
Chelsea and Arsenal suffer injuries in defense – start-XIs confirmed
Premier League games this week
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
19:30 Bournemouth v Brighton
19:30 Aston Villa v Watford
7:30 p.m. Crystal Palace v Southampton
19:30 Everton v Newcastle United
19:30 Sheffield United v Man City
20:15 Chelsea v Arsenal
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
19:30 Leicester City v West Ham
19:30 Spurs against Norwich City
20:15 Man Utd against Burnley
Thursday January 23, 2020
20:00 Wolves v Liverpool