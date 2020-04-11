Updates on the Coronavirus Trump Tick below

Ratings for the President Donald Terb updates with the White House colony working group came down this week.

On Monday, more than 10 million people were tuned in to watch the update via MSNBC, CNN and Fox News. Thursday’s update attracts fewer eyes: about 8.7 million. In the popular 25-54 demo ad, viewership for updates has also dropped.

Updates remain the most watched topic in cable news, mainly thanks to the huge audience that still attracts Fox News. At 6 p.m. At the time of most of the briefing, the Special Show with Bret Baier garnered a total of 5.1 million viewers and 1.08 million demos. CNN, which saw its ratings rise during the corona pandemic, visited less than half of it: 2.01 million viewers in total and 591,000 in the demo.

The coverage of the updates by MSNBC brought 317,000 to the demo and a total of 1.63 million viewers. The network was not a destination for Trump’s everyday glasses.

Primarily, Fox News is hosting Sean Handy brought out a victory over Juncker Carlson for most viewers – although Carlson died at 9 p.m. colleague in the demo. While Hannity dropped 827,000 in the demo and 4.36 million in total, Tucker Carlson Tonight put 948,000 (which is a large number) in the demo and 4.32 million in total viewers.

As usual, Rachel Maddow was the draw for MSNBC. It has 617,000 demos and a total of 3.25 million viewers. Lawrence O’Donnell also saw strong numbers, bringing the total to 425,000 and a total of 2.36 million.

On CNN, the network’s municipal rowing platform is hosted by the network Anderson Cooper and Sandza Gupta, an average of 596,000 viewers in the demo and a total of 2.04 million.

Do you have any advice we need to know? (email protected)

(premiumToTranslate)