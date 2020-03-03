[uphold-ideas-of-loyalty-to-king,-place-and-ruling-govt,-says-mcmc-sec-gen]

Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-basic Datuk Suriani Ahmad states civil servants ought to, at all situations, uphold the principles of loyalty to the King, the place and the ruling govt. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, March 3 ― Civil servants need to, at all instances, uphold the concepts of loyalty to the King, the country and the ruling governing administration, Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad claimed.

In reality, she explained it is the accountability of civil servants to make certain that all governing administration affairs ended up governed by the rule of law.

“In any provided undertaking, it is vital for a general public officer to carry it out in a dependable manner, with integrity and never in the passions of 1 or the other,” she said at the ministry’s 2019 Fantastic Provider Award (APC) ceremony at the Malaysia Agricultural Expo Park Serdang (Maeps), in this article right now.

She mentioned the transition of electricity and the swearing-in on Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the country’s eighth Primary Minister on March one with out any untoward incidents are proof of Malaysians’ political maturity.

“As civil servants, we have a incredibly essential position to play and we have to be sensible in coping with the modifications in a professional, truthful and even handed fashion, and also with integrity,” she claimed.

Suriani also reminded the civil servants to use social media properly to produce constructive mindsets and spreading great vibes, and not to distribute matters that are damaging and childish in nature.

She claimed Whatsapp, Twitter, Instagram and Fb have also become an vital medium that affected public response on insurance policies and steps taken by the authorities.

“Civil servants are also not spared from becoming the focus on of community criticism and condemnation on social media, but at the identical time, some civil servants had also been found to have applied the social media to condemn and criticise many others, which is completely wrong.

“A public officer is demanded to abide by the provision of the General public Officers (Perform and Discipline) Regulation 1993 which prohibits him from earning any general public assertion that is detrimental to any coverage, programme or selection of the govt or disseminate any remark, facts or rationalization regardless of whether designed by him or any other person,” she explained.

“The use of social media with unrestrained thoughts and command only has detrimental implications mainly because it will indirectly lower the officer’s means to focus on the jobs he is dependable for,” she additional. ― Bernama