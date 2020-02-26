upland-police-chase:-suspect-dies-immediately-after-auto-slams-into-mild-pole,-overturns,-erupts-in-flames

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) — A substantial-velocity law enforcement chase finished in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Upland, where by the driver who was getting pursued died just after his BMW slammed into a light-weight pole and overturned, authorities mentioned.

The chase commenced shortly before two p.m. when the driver fled from an Upland Police Section officer, the agency explained.

The white sedan created its way into San Antonio Heights, where by it veered off the street and hit the gentle pole, according to a law enforcement assertion.

Officers extricated the unconscious gentleman from the wreckage and attempted CPR, the information launch claimed. He was pronounced useless at the scene.

His id was not right away disclosed.

The situations that prompted the pursuit have been unclear. The California Highway Patrol took in excess of the investigation of the crash.

Creating: Additional information will be added to this report as they grow to be available.