Uprising promotions add Melody Popravak to the middleweight list

RINGSIDE 04/02/2020

Ronson Frank’s Uprising Promotions announced today that he has added Melody Popravak to his list in the middleweight division. After Popravak most recently started at £ 165 for the Olympic exams, she now has her professional debut under the banner of Uprising Promotions in the spring.

“Uprising Promotions has been an enthusiastic supporter of women’s boxing at our shows over the years and we are delighted to officially sign Melody on our team as the first female boxer,” said Ronson Frank, president of Uprising Promotions. “Melody is a really tough worker who is committed to her craft. She is very competitive and we look forward to getting her into the ring as soon as possible. “

Popravak is originally from Fort Myers, Florida, and now lives in Brooklyn, New York. She is a top athlete who has worked all her life as a former NCAA Division 1 softball player at Boston University and Florida Gulf Coast University. In addition, she has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a personal trainer certificate from the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

Popravak started boxing just over a year ago, but quickly proved to be a quick learner. During a very successful amateur campaign, she won the New York Metros Championship in 2018, the Ring Masters Silver Medal in 2019, the Bronze Qualification for the East in 2019 and the Silver Medal for the Last Chance Qualification in 2019, which consolidated her place in the 2020 Olympic Trials. She eventually finished fourth in the Olympic tests and defeated some of the best competitions in the country.

Popravak, who is currently heading for her professional debut, is currently training under the guidance of Steven Frank. As a former IBF World Championship challenger and NBA super middleweight champion, Frank took part in the 1984 Olympics and was recently inducted into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame. He is assisted by Thomas Baldwin, who has a high amateur family tree and further professional experience.

“I couldn’t be in better hands than Steven Frank as my boxing mentor and trainer,” said Popravak. “It is a dream come true to rise to professional ranks just like him and also to work with upprising promotions! The entire female middleweight division is currently full of talent and excitement, and I’m ready to include my name in the mix. “

Stay up to date as details show on Popravak’s professional debut under the Uprising Promotions banner.