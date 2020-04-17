UPS and Fed Ex ratings cut by Barclays on unemployment concern

United Parcel Service (UPS) – Get reports and FedEx (FDX) – Get Report was downgraded on Friday by a Barclays analyst who expressed concern about the unemployment levels caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the end, UPS shares fell nearly 1% to $ 101.25, while FedEx rose 2.1% to $ 121.52.

Analyst Brandon Oglenski has downgraded UPS to underweight and FedEx to equal weight.

He cut his assessment of the transportation sector from negative to neutral. He told customers in a statement that “while the duration of the covida-19 pandemic remains unknown, we are increasingly concerned that unemployment levels will lead to lasting economic challenges.”

“With economic fundamentals deteriorating rapidly at the levels observed in the last periods of the Second World War, … it is prudent to reduce the exposure in cyclical transport stocks, in particular given the sectoral assessments that remain at the levels of the median cycle or above most large-cap stocks, “he wrote.

While both companies are expected to benefit from e-commerce deliveries, Oglenski said, margins will be challenged by negative operating leverage.

“While UPS maintains significant balance sheet capacity,” he said, “we expect that operating results through 2021 will be adversely affected by lower industrial activity and business-to-business volume challenges.”

UPS, Atlanta, is expected to benefit from an increase in residential e-commerce shipments, said Oglenski, but investors should “expect the wind to blow against the margins given the lower cost efficiency compared to the B2B mix”. The analyst also expects the same headwinds to challenge FedEx.

“We see a significant downside compared to current earnings and data expectations for substantial capital investments,” he said of FedEx, Memphis.

“We suspect investors will not be willing to pay a materially higher valuation for a company with a historical generation of free cash flows.”

However, Oglenski said that “long-term investors are likely to remain focused on the business of the industry’s leading and fastest-growing company as well as on the recent management decision to deliver certain express packages with ground contractors.”

StreetLightning video with Jim Cramer:

.