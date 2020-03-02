UPS employee threatened mass shooting at Sunnyvale facilities – Up Information Information San Francisco

SUNNYVALE (Up News Facts SF) – A Sunnyvale United Parcel Support personnel is becoming held soon after law enforcement explained he threatened to fireplace massively at his place of work and had additional than 20,000 rounds of ammunition in his property.

In accordance to the Sunnyvale Office of Public Security, Thomas Andrews, 32, was arrested following a chase on Sunday.

Authorities initiated an investigation immediately after receiving a report from Thomas sending text messages threatening his employer of a mass shooting at the UPS services in Sunnyvale where by he labored, in addition to getting that he was the registered proprietor of four guns and a rifle.

Sunnyvale, suspect of the danger of mass taking pictures Thomas Andrews (Sunnyvale DPS)

On Sunday night time, officers observed Andrews in the space of ​​Fair Oaks and Maude avenues. Law enforcement reported Andrews led them on a chase to Freeway 101. The chase finished on the highway around Bailey Avenue in southern San Jose and Andrews was arrested.

Police executed a search warrant at Andrews' household in Sunnyvale and uncovered the ammunition, alongside with large-potential journals, 5 tactical-style rifles, a shotgun, three guns and armor.

Sunnyvale evidence of risk of mass capturing (Sunnyvale DPS)

Andrews was admitted to the Santa Clara County jail on various expenses, like prison threats, law enforcement evasion, DUI and different weapons violations. It was not immediately crystal clear when Andrews would appear in court docket.

Any individual with details about the scenario must get in touch with Detective Barron Renzi at (408) 730-7712.