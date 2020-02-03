UPS relies on drones to speed delivery

divide

UPS is reported to use drones and other tactics to process shipments faster in order to compete with Amazon in consumer delivery.

The company also endeavors to extend operating hours and use autonomous delivery vehicles.

“UPS introduced more new services and operational innovations in 2019 than any other year in its recent history,” said David Abney, UPS Chairman and CEO. “We’ll be showing more bold action in 2020 by taking market trends into account, investing in growth, partnering for greater reach, and developing unique skills using next-generation technologies.”

The company also has a drone delivery service called UPS Flight Forward at the University of California at San Diego Health. The service will use autonomous drones from February to ensure medical care.

UPS also plans to increase the volume of its weekend deliveries to double the package delivery volume and reach up to 40 million recipients. Thanks to the extended business hours, the company can reach 98 percent of the country’s consumers, compared to 85 percent in the middle of last year.

“Demand for faster delivery is increasing. The largest ecommerce shippers are moving from two-day to one-day delivery,” said Kevin Warren, UPS’s chief marketing officer. “Our network improvements and weekend services provide our customers with industry-leading choice, convenience, and time to market.”

The company plans to expand its Smart Global Logistics Network to 5 million square feet of sorting capacity and to invest $ 1.4 billion in its Pennsylvania facilities. The company plans to equip almost all of its facilities with parcel sorting automation by the end of 2021.

“From small business owners expanding their customer base to manufacturers moving parts and products to e-tailers looking for efficient and fast order processing, businesses of all sizes across the Northeast will benefit from UPS’s latest global network transformation initiatives “said UPS Chief Information and Technology Officer Juan Perez.

